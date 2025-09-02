Top 10 Ottawa Senators According To EA Sports NHL 2026 Player Ratings

With the calendar flipping to a new month and the kids trudging back to school, we're officially now in NHL preview season as hockey fans across the nation ravenously get up to speed on what to expect this year.

NHL teams and players, on the other hand, generally have little interest in such things as they begin to gather and focus on informal skates, team fantasy football, and full training camps. But if they're being honest, there's one preview that holds some annual interest for a lot of NHL players, and that's their personal overall rating when the preview for the new EA Sports NHL game comes out.

This year's game is available on September 12, but can be pre-ordered now. In the meantime, the players' ratings – based on several things, including acceleration, speed, deking, passing, slapshot, and wrist shot – have been published, along with the various teasers and trailers. Of the over 300 players whose ratings were revealed, 10 play for the Senators, but no one in the local glory made the league's top 40.

To put things in perspective, when the preview recently came out, the freakishly excellent Connor McDavid checked in at number one with an absurd 97 rating.

By contrast, only one Ottawa Senator hit a rating of 90 in the game, and it isn't Brady Tkachuk, the player who's on the cover of this year's deluxe edition of the game. No, it's Tim Stutzle who leads the way with an overall rating of 90, good for 42nd best in the league. Tkachuk is close behind at 89, along with defenseman Jake Sanderson.

Stutzle leads or co-leads his team in every category on the offensive chart except for the ones that involve shooting, which Sens fans would like to see him do a little more of. In 2022-23, Stutzle had 39 goals, which is roughly his total from the past two years combined (18, 24). Last year, Stutzle took 162 shots, the lowest total since his rookie, COVID-shortened season in 2021.

EA Sports believes Thomas Chabot has the team's best slap shot and wrister on the team, which belies his shooting percentage (5%), which was 20th best on the team last season. Chabot is the only Senator on the chart below with 90s across the board, but his physicality and defensive awareness ratings pull him down a rung or two.

Here's the Senators' full list. You can see more details on each player's strengths and weaknesses here.

By Steve Warne

This article was first published at The Hockey News-Ottawa

