Which Flyers Players Are Trending Up? Find Out In This Article

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team in transition, with different players having different expectations this coming year. But as per THN.com writer Jonathan Bailey, two Flyers players in particular are currently seeing their stock trend up early in the pre-season.

The first player whose stock is rising is first-year Flyers center Trevor Zegras, while the second is rugged winger Nikita Grebenkin. Both players were acquired via the trade market, but Zegras' comparatively-larger contract makes expectations on him considerably higher than they are for youngster Grebenkin.

But we want to know how you feel about both players. How many points will Zegras generate for the Flyers this year? And should we be easing off of criticism on Grebenkin considering he's barely had a cup of coffee at the NHL level? Answer these questions in the comment section below. Your voice matters, and we want to hear it.