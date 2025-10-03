2 Flyers Ready To Break Out In 2025-26

The Philadelphia Flyers' 2025-26 campaign is almost here, as they play their regular-season opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 9.

Because of this, let's take a look at two Flyers who have the potential to break out during the 2025-26 season.

Jamie Drysdale

Jamie Drysdale is certainly a breakout candidate to watch during the 2025-26 season. At 23 years old, the 2020 sixth-overall pick is still young enough that he could hit a new level for the Flyers. If he stays healthy and taps into his offensive potential more in 2025-26, he could have himself a very good year.

In 70 games this past season for the Flyers, Drysdale recorded seven goals, 13 assists, 20 points, and 102 blocks. His best season so far was in 2021-22 with the Anaheim Ducks, as he recorded career highs with 28 assists and 32 points in 81 games.

Nikita Grebenkin

Nikita Grebenkin is a young Flyers forward to keep a very close eye on this season. The 6-foot-2 forward has a real shot of making the Flyers' roster this season and could very well cement himself as a full-time NHL player in the process. Grebenkin's mixture of size, skill, and grit could certainly help him break out for the Flyers this season.

Grebenkin played in his first seven career NHL games this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being traded to the Flyers, where he recorded zero points and 13 hits. Down in the AHL, he had 12 goals, 16 assists, and 28 points in 50 games split between the Toronto Marlies and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.