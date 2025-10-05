4 Former Flyers Placed On Waivers

With the 2025-26 NHL regular season almost here, several players were placed on waivers on Oct. 5. The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the clubs involved, as they placed newcomer Carl Grundstrom on waivers shortly after acquiring him from the San Jose Sharks.

Yet, four former Flyers have also been placed on waivers, as Cal Petersen (Minnesota Wild), Tyler Pitlick (Wild), Erik Gustafsson (Detroit Red Wings), and Olle Lycksell (Ottawa Senators) have all hit the wire.

Petersen signed with the Wild this summer. This was after he had a 13-15-3 record, a .885 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 31 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2024-25. In five games with the Flyers in 2023-24, he had a 2-2-0 record, a .864 save percentage, and a 3.90 goals-against average.

Pitlick also signed with the Wild during the summer. In 63 games with the Flyers during the 2019-20 season, he posted eight goals, 12 assists, 20 points, and a plus-11 rating.

Gustafsson is entering his second season with the Red Wings, where he carries a $2 million cap hit. In 24 games with the Flyers during the 2020-21 season, he recorded one goal, 10 points, and a minus-2 rating.

As for Lycksell, he signed with the Senators this summer. In 45 games over three NHL seasons with the Flyers from 2022-23 to 2024-25, he recorded one goal, 11 points, 14 hits, and 16 blocks.