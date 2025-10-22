Ex-Flyers Defender's Great Start Paused By Injury

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had a solid 2024-25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, posting seven goals, 38 assists, 45 points, and a plus-1 rating in 70 games. Overall, it was another strong campaign for the offensive defenseman.

Now, so far in 2025-26, Gostisbehere is continuing to produce solid offense from the point for the Hurricanes.

In five games this campaign, Gostisbehere has recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, and a plus-9 rating. This included him posting a three-assist game against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 16. With numbers like these, there is no question that Gostisbehere has been feeling it early on this campaign.

However, unfortunately Gostisbehere's hot start to the season has been put on pause.

The Hurricanes have announced that Gostisbehere has returned to Raleigh due to a lower-body injury and will miss the rest of the team's road trip. With this, Gostisbehere will be out of Carolina's lineup for their upcoming contests against the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, at a minimum.

Gostisbehere last played for the Hurricanes during their Oct. 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, where he was limited to 4:06 of ice time after suffering his injury. The former Flyers' injury also forced him to miss the Hurricanes' most recent matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, where they lost by a 4-1 final score.

In 381 games over seven seasons with the Flyers from 2014-15 to 2020-21, Gostisbehere recorded 60 goals, 159 assists, 219 points, and 456 blocks.