Ex-Flyers Goalie Has Rough Night In Net

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz had a tough night between the pipes for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the Maple Leafs' Nov. 8 matchup against the Boston Bruins, Stolarz allowed four goals on just 19 shots, which equates to a .789 save percentage.

Due to his struggles against the Bruins, Stolarz was pulled by the Maple Leafs after David Pastrnak scored at the 4:41 mark of the second period to give Boston a 4-2 lead. It was the second goal Stolarz allowed early in the second period, too, as Mikey Eyssimont also scored on him at the 2:15 mark

Stolarz entered the Maple Leafs' contest against the Bruins with a 6-4-1 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 3.11 goals-against average in 11 games. Overall, the former Flyer has had a bit of an underwhelming start to the season for his standards with the Maple Leafs, and this start has only added to that.

However, when looking at Stolarz's recent seasons, there is clear reason to believe that he can bounce back for Toronto. The former Flyer had the best save percentage in the NHL both in 2023-24 (.925 SV%) and 2024-25 (.926 SV%), so it would not be surprising in the slightest if he heats back up as the campaign rolls on.

Stolarz was selected by the Flyers with the 45th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played two seasons with the Flyers, where he posted a 14-6-4 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average.