Ex-Flyers Goalie Placed On Waivers By New Team

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Flyers traded goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The move made sense, as Fedotov stood out as the odd man out for the Flyers' NHL roster.

Yet, Fedotov is now available for the taking. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Fedotov has been placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets.

Fedotov being placed on waivers comes after the former Flyer stopped 24 out of 25 shots in the Blue Jackets' Sep. 23 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. He also made 14 saves on 15 shots against the St. Louis Blues in his first preseason appearance for Columbus on Sep. 21. Thus, he certainly performed well this preseason, but it was not enough for him to avoid being placed on waivers.

Fedotov is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, where he carries a $3.275 million cap hit.

Fedotov was selected by the Flyers with the 188th overall pick of the NHL Entry Draft. In 29 games over two seasons with Philly, he posted a 6-14-5 record, a .874 save percentage, and a 3.29 goals-against average.