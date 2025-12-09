Flyers Acquire New Prospect Defender From Lightning

The Philadelphia Flyers have made another minor trade.

The Flyers have announced that they have acquired defenseman Roman Schmidt from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for blueliner Ethan Samson.

With this move, the Flyers have added a new defenseman with size to their system in Schmidt. The 6-foot-5, right-shot defenseman was selected by the Lightning with the 96th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has spent his entire professional career so far at the AHL level.

In 13 games this season with the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, he recorded one assist and 38 penalty minutes. This was after he had three goals, five points, 79 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating in 49 games last season for the Crunch.

As for Samson, the Flyers selected the right-shot defenseman with the 174th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 10 games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before this trade, he posted four assists and a plus-4 rating. This was after he had 12 goals and 24 points in 69 games for the Phantoms this past season.