Flyers Assign 2 Notable Prospects To Junior Clubs

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned forward Jack Nesbitt and defenseman Spencer Gill to their junior clubs.

Nesbitt will be returning to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with this move. The Flyers' 2025 first-round pick appeared in 65 games this past season with the Spitfires, where he recorded 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, and a plus-12 rating. This was after he posted nine goals and 18 points in 58 games with the Spitfires in 2023-24.

With Nesbitt heading back to the Spitfires, he will now be a big part of their roster in 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 forward will be looking to continue to trend in the right direction with his development from here.

Gill, on the other hand, is heading back to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. The 2024 second-round pick recorded six goals, 29 assists, 35 points, and a plus-30 rating in 51 games with the QMJHL club this past season. This was after he had 12 goals and 46 points in 65 games with them in 2023-24.

With the regular season continuing to inch, the Flyers will have more decisions to make as before finalizing their opening night roster.