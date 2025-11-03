Flyers Call Up Defender & Place Forward On IR

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers also shared that forward Tyson Foerster has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, retroactive to Nov. 1.

Andrae was sent back to Lehigh Valley late last week. However, with this latest roster, he is heading back to the Flyers' NHL roster.

In two games this season with the Flyers, Andrae has recorded zero points, one hit, one takeaway, and an even plus/minus rating. Down in the AHL with the Phantoms this campaign, he has posted five assists and a plus-3 rating in seven games.

Foerster's IR placement come after the Flyers forward suffered a lower-body injury during the club's Nov. 1 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet also confirmed over the weekend that Foerster would miss a few games because of it.

Foerster has appeared in 11 games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded four goals, seven points, and a plus-5 rating.