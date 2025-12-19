Flyers Call Up Exciting Prospect & Assign Defender To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers are giving one of their exciting prospects a chance on the NHL roster.

The Flyers have announced that they have recalled forward Denver Barkey from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers also shared that defenseman Egor Zamula has been assigned to the Phantoms after clearing waivers.

With Barkey being one of the Flyers' most promising prospects, it is undoubtedly notable that he has been called up. The young forward will now be looking to make a big impact after getting his first NHL call-up from here.

Barkey has appeared in 26 games so far this season with the Phantoms, where he has posted seven goals, nine assists, and 16 points. This is after he had 25 goals and 82 points in 50 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. He also recorded nine goals and 20 points in 10 playoff games for London this past spring.

As for Zamula, he will now be getting into his first AHL action since the 2022-23 season. In 13 games this season with the Flyers, he has recorded one assist and a plus-4 rating.