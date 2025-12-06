Flyers Call Up Hard-Nosed Defender From AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Ty Murchison from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Murchison has played in 21 games this season with the Phantoms, where he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, 30 penalty minutes, and a plus-9 rating. This is after he had one goal, one assist, and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Phantoms this past season.

Before signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers in March of this past season, Murchison completed his four-year collegiate career with Arizona State University. In 145 games with the school from 2021-22 to 2024-25, he posted nine goals, 14 assists, 25 points, 279 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating.

Murchison was selected by the Flyers with the 158th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-2 defenseman will provide the Flyers' blueline with more bite and size after landing this call-up.