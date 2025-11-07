Flyers Call Up New Forward From AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a roster move, as they have recalled forward Carl Grundstrom from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Grundstrom was acquired by the Flyers ahead of the 2025-26 season as a part of the deal that sent Ryan Ellis' contract to the San Jose Sharks. Following this, he was placed on waivers by the Flyers and started the season with Lehigh Valley after not getting claimed. Now, he is getting a chance on Philadelphia's NHL roster with this latest roster move.

Grundstrom has appeared in 11 games this season with Lehigh Valley, where he has recorded three goals, three assists, six points, and a plus-4 rating. This is after he posted three goals, six assists, nine points, and 172 hits in 56 games this past season with the Sharks.

In 292 career NHL games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Sharks, Grundstrom has recorded 43 goals, 33 assists, 76 points, 108 penalty minutes, and 736 hits.