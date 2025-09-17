Flyers Can Thank Maple Leafs for Exciting New Fan-Favorite Prospect

Thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Philadelphia Flyers have an exciting new prospect everyone is hoping makes the NHL roster out of training camp this fall.

A reduced role for Nick Deslauriers and the losses of Joel Farabee, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, and Scott Laughton have opened up opportunities for the Flyers' young guns, and one who is poised to make the most of one of those opportunities is Nikita Grebenkin.

Grebenkin, 22, has been one of the early standouts in rookie camp and, in my estimation, looked head-and-shoulders above most of his peers and the New York Rangers youngsters he was going up against in the rookie series.

Earmarked for a bottom-six role just based on his size, playstyle, and skillset, Grebenkin, alongside Alex Bump, has a rather clear path to NHL time this season with the Flyers.

In fact, the former Maple Leafs prospect was called up by the Flyers on an emergency basis at the end of last season before a game against the Ottawa Senators, only for the emergency conditions to expire.

By rule, Grebenkin had to be re-assigned to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with whom he spent the rest of the season.

But, the hype he's managed to generate through his play (and affable personality) show exactly why the Flyers targeted him in the Laughton trade with the Maple Leafs.

Laughton, 31, has only one year remaining on his contract at a $3 million cap hit - the Maple Leafs are only paying half - and hasn't exactly fit in well in Toronto thus far.

The 2025-26 season will tell the story, but if Grebenkin manages to become a full-time NHLer, the Flyers will have comfortably won this trade - more so than they have already.

They will have replaced Laughton's presence and personality in the bottom-six with a player nine years younger and arguably more skilled in addition to adding a 2027 first-round pick, which could later be used to draft a player or leveraged in a trade to help the team improve in the short-term, as Flyers GM Danny Briere alluded to in his press conference Tuesday.

If that happens, the Flyers ought to bust out a thank-you letter to send to the Maple Leafs for making this trade in such an unfavorable and volatile NHL trade market for buyers.

Grebenkin was featured in one of the Flyers' media day posts ahead of training camp on Twitter/X on Wednesday morning, and he was also the thumbnail for the rookie game livestreams.

It would be unwise to read much more into it than that, but the Flyers clearly believe in this player, and Grebenkin has nearly instantly established himself as a much-watch prospect.

Briere believes Grebenkin, Bump, and the other prospects will be a reason to be excited about the Flyers this season, and it's going to be full steam ahead for the Russian winger in just a few days.