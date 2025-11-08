Flyers Exciting Prospect Impressing In AHL

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alex Bump is one of the most promising youngsters in their system. The 2022 fifth-round pick undoubtedly showed off his potential this past season with Western Michigan University, posting 23 goals and 47 points in 42 games.

Bump also played in his first two games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this past season after signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers in April, where he recorded one goal and three points.

Bump is now in his first full professional season and is playing for the Phantoms. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native had a bit of a quiet start to the season, as he recorded just three points in his first eight games. Yet, he is now heating up in a big way for the Phantoms.

In his last three games with the Phantoms, Bump has scored two goals and recorded four points. This included him scoring a goal and posting an assist in the Phantoms' most recent matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders. With this, there is no question that the young forward is starting to impress.

With his hot stretch of play, Bump now has three goals, four assists, and seven points in 11 games. It will now be intriguing to see if he can continue his hot streak from here.