Flyers Forward Placed On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Anthony Richard on waivers.

Richard is entering his second season with the Flyers organization after signing with them during the 2024 NHL off-season. In 15 games last season with the Flyers, the 2015 fourth-round pick recorded two goals, four assists, six points, and a minus-3 rating.

Richard spent the majority of this past season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, however. In 42 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, he recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points. He also posted four goals, three assists, and seven points in seven playoff games for the Phantoms this past spring. With numbers like these, he was a key offensive contributor for the Phantoms in 2024-25.

In 39 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Flyers, Richard has recorded six goals, eight assists, 14 points, 17 blocks, 58 hits, and a minus-3 rating.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Richard off waivers from here. If he clears them, the Flyers will be able to send him back down to the Phantoms.