Flyers Hit Home Run With This Free-Agent Signing

The Philadelphia Flyers made multiple moves during the 2025 NHL off-season. One of them was bringing in forward Christian Dvorak, as the Flyers signed him to a one-year, $5.4 million contract in free agency.

While Dvorak landed a nice payday from the Flyers, it was not necessarily one of the most-talked-about NHL signings from the summer. While this was the case, there is no question that the Flyers' decision to sign Dvorak to this one-year, prove-it deal is looking like a home run.

Dvorak has been impressing with the Flyers this season, as he has recorded seven goals, 14 assists, 21 points, and a plus-7 rating in 29 games. With this, the Flyers center is well on his way to crushing his current career-high of 38 points, which he recorded during the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Dvorak is only continuing to stay hot as the season carries on, too. Over his last three games with the Flyers, the 2014 second-round pick has posted one goal, four assists, and five points. This included him recording back-to-back two-point games against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9 and then the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 11.

With the way Dvorak is playing, it is hard not to like this signing for the Flyers. It will be intriguing to see if the veteran forward can keep this kind of strong play up from here.