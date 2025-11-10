Flyers New Prospect Is Dominating In AHL

Late in October, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Samu Tuomaala. With this move, the Flyers and Stars swapped prospects who were both in need of a fresh start.

So far, the change of scenery is benefiting Kyrou tremendously, as he is on fire with the Flyers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Since being acquired by the Flyers, Kyrou has posted one goal, six assists, seven points, and a plus-5 rating in four games with the Phantoms. This includes the right-shot defenseman recording three consecutive two-point games. With this, there is no question that the 2022 second-round pick is feeling it offensively in a big way for Lehigh Valley.

If Kyrou continues to perform like this for the Phantoms, he certainly could create more excitement around his future with the Flyers. Time will tell what happens on that front, but he undoubtedly is standing out early on with the Phantoms so far.