Flyers Recall Defenseman & Send Another To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers are switching up their defensive group.

The Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, the Flyers shared that blueliner Dennis Gilbert has been sent down to the Phantoms.

Andrae has recorded two assists in one game this season with the Phantoms. He also played in 25 games this past season with the Phantoms, where he recorded three goals, 13 assists, 16 points, and a plus-9 rating.

At the NHL level this past season with the Flyers, Andrae posted one goal, six assists, seven points, and a minus-5 rating. Now, after getting this latest call-up to the Flyers’ roster, the 23-year-old blueliner will be aiming to impress.

Gilbert has yet to make his Flyers regular-season debut this campaign but will now get the chance to get into some game action with the Phantoms. The 6-foot-2 defenseman appeared in 29 games this past season split between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators, where he posted six assists, 50 penalty minutes, 63 hits, and a minus-3 rating.