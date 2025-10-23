Flyers Rumor Roundup: Insider Shares Latest On Owen Tippett

Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. In six games with the Metropolitan Division club so far, he scored a team-leading five goals and has a plus-4 rating.

Tippett's hot start is not the only thing creating conversation, though, as the skilled forward has been discussed in the rumor mill early on this campaign.

Yet, during a recent appearance on Morning Cuppa Hockey, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman made it clear that he does not think the Flyers are looking to move Tippett, despite the early-season trade rumors surrounding him.

"What this says to me is that somebody asked about him or the Flyers were maybe looking at something specific, and Tippett's name came up and it got out," Friedman said about the rumors surrounding Tippett. "Do I think the Flyers are looking to trade Owen Tippett? No... I have not heard Tippett's name widely out there."

With Tippett being only 26 years old and being signed until the end of the 2031-32 season, he is the kind of player the Flyers should keep around as they look to become a playoff team again. This is especially so when noting that he is coming off three straight 20-goal seasons. This includes when he posted career highs with 28 goals, 25 assists, and 53 points during the 2023-24 season.

With this update from Friedman, trade rumors surrounding Tippett should cool down a bit. It will be interesting to see how the 6-foot-1 forward builds on his strong start to the season from here.