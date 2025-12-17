Flyers Send Big Defender Back To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Ty Murchison to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers sending Murchison back to Lehigh Valley comes with key blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen being ready to start his 2025-26 season. As a result of this, Murchison will now be looking to continue to grow his game with the Phantoms.

Murchison was on his first career NHL call-up before being assigned back to the Phantoms. During it, he appeared in three games for the Flyers, where he recorded zero points, two blocks, five hits, and a plus-1 rating. Overall, the 6-foot-2 defenseman showed promise during his first chance on the Flyers' roster.

Now, Murchison will be aiming to make a big impact with the Phantoms after being sent back down to the AHL. In 21 games this season with Lehigh Valley, he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, 30 penalty minutes, and a plus-9 rating.

Murchison was selected by the Flyers with the 158th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 25 career AHL games over two seasons with the Phantoms, he has posted two goals, four assists, six points, 36 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating.