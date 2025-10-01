Flyers Send Forward Prospect Down To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned forward Jacob Gaucher to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Gaucher, 24, played in his first four NHL games with the Flyers this past season. During them, he recorded one takeaway, two blocks, four hits, and an even plus/minus rating.

Gaucher spent the majority of this past season down in the AHL with the Phantoms, however, where he recorded 20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points, and a plus-7 rating in 70 games. He also had three goals and six points in seven playoff games for Lehigh Valley this spring.

Overall, Gaucher took a nice step forward in his development this past campaign. During his first AHL season with the Phantoms in 2023-24, he had eight goals and 16 points. Thus, there is no question that he improved in 2024-25, and he will be looking to continue to trend in the right direction with Lehigh Valley this campaign from here.