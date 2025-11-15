Flyers Skilled Prospect Is Impressing Right Now

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey is one of the most exciting youngsters in their system. The 20-year-old forward is currently in his first season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after completing an impressive Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career with the London Knights.

So far, Barkey has been solid for the Phantoms, as he has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, and an even plus/minus rating in 13 games with the AHL squad. However, what is more encouraging is that he is only continuing to show signs of improvement as the season rolls on.

Barkey has been finding his offensive game with the Phantoms as of late, as he has recorded three goals and six points over his last three games alone. This included him recording four points in the Phantoms' Nov. 5 matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders and then scoring two goals against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 14.

Seeing Barkey starting to produce offense like this with the Phantoms is undoubtedly promising. There is no question that the young forward has good upside, as he posted 82 points in 50 OHL games with London this past season. This was also after he had 35 goals and 102 points in 64 games with the Knights in 2023-24.

Let's see if Barkey can stay hot for the Phantoms from here.