Flyers Tough Guy Has Great Fight With Islanders Defender

The Philadelphia Flyers picked up a hard-fought 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Oct. 25. With this, the Flyers have improved to a 4-3-1 record on the season and have won three out of their last four games.

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway helped get his club going in this matchup, as he had a great fight with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the contest.

Hathaway dropped the gloves with Mayfield with 3:20 left in the first period when the Flyers were losing 1-0. The Flyers forward undoubtedly handled himself well in the fight, as he landed multiple hard punches before being the winner of the scrap.

There is no question that Hathaway is known for being a hard-nosed forward who is not afraid to drop the gloves. It is one of the reasons why the Flyers signed the veteran forward during the 2023 NHL off-season, and he certainly showed off his toughness in his fight against the 6-foot-4 Mayfield.

Hathaway has appeared in eight games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero points, 11 penalty minutes, and 25 hits. This is after he recorded 10 goals, 21 points, 58 penalty minutes, and 257 hits in 67 games with the Flyers during the 2024-25 season.