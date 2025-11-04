Flyers' Trevor Zegras Gets Big Praise From Canadiens Star

Trevor Zegras has had an incredible start to his tenure with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. In 12 games so far, the 2019 ninth-overall pick has recorded four goals, nine assists, 13 points, and a plus-2 rating. This includes him recording eight points over his last five games alone.

Zegras' excellent start to the season has now gotten the attention of Montreal Canadiens star winger Cole Caufield. While speaking to reporters, Caufield had some big-time praise for Zegras.

"He's very skilled," Caufield said about Zegras. "I think you're seeing some of his aggressiveness now. He's taken his game to the next level, and he's off to a good start. It's really good to see as a friend. As an opponent, that's somebody you gotta find ways to shut down."

Clearly, Caufield has been impressed by what he is seeing from Zegras early on this season. It is understandable, as Zegras has been playing some excellent hockey out of the gate. Now, the Flyers star will be looking to stay hot when he takes on Caufield and the Canadiens on Nov. 4 from here.

Like Zegras, Caufield has also had an excellent start to the season. In 12 games so far this campaign with the Habs, Caufield has recorded 10 goals and 15 points.