Former Flyers Defender Injured Again In Return To Lineup

After missing three games in a row due to injury, former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup for their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 28.

Gostisbehere returning to the lineup was certainly exciting news for the Hurricanes, as the former Flyer was off to a strong start in 2025-26 before getting injured. In his first five games of the season, the left-shot blueliner recorded one goal, seven points, and a plus-8.

However, unfortunately for Gostisbehere, his night against the Golden Knights was cut short.

Gostisbehere left the contest following the first period after suffering a lower-body injury. With this, he had only 7:19 of ice time during his return.

While speaking to NHL.com's Walt Ruff, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour shared that Gotisbehere's latest injury is different than his previous one, and it is to his midsection.

Given the way Gostisbehere has been playing early on this season, the Hurricanes will certainly be hoping that he can get back into the lineup soon after suffering his latest injury. If not, the Hurricanes will undoubtedly miss the offense that the former Flyer provides from the point while he is absent.

In 381 games over seven seasons with the Flyers, Gostisbehere posted 60 goals, 159 assists, and 219 points.