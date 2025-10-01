Former Flyers Defenseman Announces Retirement

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson has officially retired from professional hockey, as announced by the Colorado Avalanche.

Johnson was one of the most notable unrestricted free agents (UFAs) left with the regular season almost here. However, with this news, he is now hanging up the skates instead of playing his 18th NHL season.

Johnson was acquired by the Flyers from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2024 NHL trade deadline. From there, he played in 39 games with the Flyers over two seasons, where he recorded three goals, three assists, six points, 43 blocks, and 90 hits.

Johnson's time with the Flyers ended this past season when he was traded back to the Avalanche at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

In 1,023 career NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues, Sabres, Flyers, and Avalanche, Johnson recorded 95 goals, 253 assists, 348 points, 1,695 hits, and 1,717 blocks. The 2006 first-overall pick also won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche back in 2022.