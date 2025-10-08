Former Flyers Forward Hanging Up The Skates

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson is officially calling it a career.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they are signing Atkinson to a one-day contract on Oct. 16 so he can retire as a member of the organization.

Seeing Atkinson retire as a member of the Blue Jackets is entirely understandable. The 36-year-old had the most success of his NHL career with Columbus, as he recorded 213 goals, 402 points, and a plus-17 rating in 627 games over 10 seasons as a Blue Jacket. This included him setting career highs with 41 goals, 28 assists, and 69 points in 80 games during the 2018-19 season.

The Flyers acquired Atkinson from the Blue Jackets during the 2021 NHL off-season in exchange for forward Jakub Voracek. In 143 games over two seasons with the Flyers following the move, Atkinson posted 36 goals, 42 assists, and 78 points.

Atkinson's time with the Flyers ended when he was bought out by the Metropolitan Division club during the 2024 NHL off-season. From there, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and played his final NHL season as a Bolt in 2024-25.