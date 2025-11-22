Former Flyers Forward Heating Up With Flames

The Calgary Flames have had a tough start to the 2025-26 season, but former Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost has still been making an impact. In 22 games so far this season with the Flames, the former Flyer has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, and a plus-1 rating.

However, Frost has undoubtedly been heating as the season carries on. After being held off the scoresheet in four straight games from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, Frost has responded by posting four points over his last three contests. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in his most recent appearance against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 19.

Seeing Frost producing solid offense for the Flames is not necessarily surprising, as he did the same with the Flyers when he played at his best. Now, he will be looking to stay hot for the Flames as they aim to get their season back on track.

Frost was selected by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 278 games over six seasons with the Flyers, he posted 50 goals, 85 assists, and 135 points.