Former Flyers Forward Is Dominating The AHL

During the summer, the Philadelphia Flyers elected not to extend Jakob Pelletier a qualifying offer. Due to this, he hit the market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since joining the Lightning, Pelletier has spent the majority of this season with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. With the Crunch, the former Flyer is putting up some fantastic offensive totals.

In 21 games so far this season with the Crunch, Pelletier has recorded 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points, and a plus-10 rating. With this, he currently ranks fourth in the AHL in goals and second in points.

Pelletier is showing no signs of slowing down either, as he has been dominating as of late. Over his last nine games with the Syracuse, the former Flyers forward has posted seven goals and 15 points. He has also recorded at least two points in six out of his last seven games for the Crunch.

With the way Pelletier is performing for the Crunch, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he gets called up to the Lightning's NHL roster soon.

In 25 games with the Flyers this past season, Pelletier recorded three goals, five assists, and eight points.