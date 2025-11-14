Former Flyers Star Is Heating Up Big Time

Former Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux has had a nice start to the 2025-26 season with the Ottawa Senators. In 18 games so far with the Atlantic Division club, the 37-year-old forward has recorded four goals, 10 assists, 14 points, and a plus-5 rating.

Yet, Giroux has been heating up more as the season rolls on. Over his last five games with the Senators, Giroux has recorded two goals, four assists, six points, and a plus-3 rating. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in the Senators' most recent matchup against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 13.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Giroux is proving that he can still make a notable impact at this stage of his career. The 37-year-old forward has been a key part of the Senators' roster for each of the last four seasons because of his strong all-around play, and that is only continuing to be the case in 2025-26.

Giroux will now be looking to stay hot as the season rolls on for the Senators. The former Flyer undoubtedly has the potential to do just that.

In 1,000 games over 15 seasons with the Flyers, Giroux recorded 291 goals, 609 assists, and 900 points.