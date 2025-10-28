Former Flyers Star Just Keeps Shining

Back in June, former Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Ottawa Senators. The Senators' decision to keep Giroux around was understandable, as the 37-year-old had another solid year for Ottawa in 2024-25. In 81 games with the Senators this past campaign, he posted 15 goals and 50 points.

Now, the Senators' decision to keep Giroux around is certainly looking good early on, as the former Flyers captain is having a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign with Ottawa.

In 10 games so far this season with the Senators, Giroux has recorded two goals and eight points. He is also getting hot as the season continues, as he posted four points over his last three games with the Senators. This included him scoring in the Senators' most recent contest against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 27.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Giroux is showing that he can still be an impactful offensive contributor in the NHL. It will now be interesting to see how the former Flyer builds on his strong start to the season from here.

In 1,000 games with the Flyers over 15 seasons from 2007-08 to 2021-22, Giroux recorded 291 goals, 609 assists, 900 points, and a plus-27 rating.