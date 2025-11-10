Former Flyers Winger Is Ice-Cold Right Now

During the off-season, former Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. This was after he posted 16 goals, 20 assists, and 36 points in 71 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024-25. Overall, the former Flyer had a solid year with Columbus.

Yet, van Riemsdyk is now having a tough start to the 2025-26 season with the Red Wings.

In 13 games so far with the Red Wings, van Riemsdyk has recorded just one goal and one assist. He has also not recorded a point in each of his last six games and has one point in his previous 12 contests.

When noting that van Riemsdyk is known for his offense, his start with the Red Wings has been shaky. However, when noting that the veteran forward had over 35 points in each of the last two seasons, he certainly has the potential to heat back up for the Red Wings as the season rolls on. If he does, it would be good news for a Red Wings club that is looking to break their nine-year playoff drought.

The Flyers selected van Riemsdyk with the second-overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. In 527 games over two stints and eight seasons with the Flyers, JVR posted 146 goals, 151 assists, and 297 points.