'My Heart Was Beating About a Hundred Beats Per Minute': Ty Murchison on His Flyers Call Up

On Sunday, Ty Murchison sat in Lehigh Valley’s facility thinking it would be a normal morning—practice, meetings, the routine that has been both comfort and crucible for a 22-year-old defenseman trying to force his way into the conversation.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden called him in, and despite some initial nerves about what his coach wanted to talk to him about, Murchison quickly learned that he was actually getting the news of a lifetime.

“I got called in by Coach Snowden in Lehigh,” Murchison said. “I was definitely a little bit nervous! But he let me know that I was getting the call-up, and my heart was beating about a hundred beats per minute, so it was crazy... Definitely nerve-wracking, but I’m extremely grateful to be here.”

The gratitude hit him fast. The impact took longer. He left the office, stepped into the hallway, and tried to figure out how to say the words out loud.

A FaceTime Wake-Up Call

The first people he told were back home in Arizona, where the sun hadn’t even risen yet.

“I FaceTimed my parents,” he said. “It was early morning back in Arizona, so I woke them up, but, yeah, I was choked up trying to get the words out. As soon as I told my mom, she was screaming for my dad. So, yeah, extremely emotional.”

It’s in those details—the shaky voice, the too-early phone call, the scream in the background—that the weight of it settles. This wasn’t just a professional milestone. This was the kind of news that moves through an entire family, echoing through every early-morning practice, every long drive to roller hockey rinks before he ever put on ice skates.

“There’s been a lot of periods throughout the last 48 hours where I’ve just been getting choked up and just thinking about it,” he said. “Because I’ve been thinking about this opportunity every day of my life.”

A Practice That Didn’t Feel Like Just a Practice

There’s a specific sound to NHL practices—the sharper cuts, the harder shots, the tempo that doesn’t really relent. Murchison has played fast, physical hockey all year with the Phantoms, but jumping into Flyers practice is still its own shock to the senses.

“It’s extremely exciting,” he said. “It’s something I’ve dreamt about my entire life. I’m preparing like all the other guys and hoping I can help the team as best I can.”

Rick Tocchet—who admitted he didn’t know much about Murchison when he participated in this year’s training camp—remembers the first time the rookie caught his attention.

“When he came to camp, I didn’t really know who he was,” Tocchet said. “Todd [Reirden] knew him a little bit from ASU. I thought, from day one, he really impressed me in practice. He was pissing guys off; he was blowing up guys in cycles… He’s played really good… He’s a guy that deserves to come up and get a shot.”

A Style Made for the Grind

From Murchison’s standpoint, the pro game fits him in a way college never fully did.

“In the professional game, there’s a lot more games, so it’s a little bit more stressing on the body,” he said, “but I think the pro game fits my game better than college ever did.”

He likes it fast. He likes it physical. He likes the edge.

“In college, it was tough because you had to ride a fine line,” he said. “I like to play with an edge, so it’s been easier to do that. The game’s faster, and I’ve just always found that the faster the game, the more intense the game, I’ve usually played better.”

Faster game equals better Ty. But it’s part of what makes him compelling. The NHL is built on pace now; instinctive physicality is at a premium. He doesn’t shy from either.

A Fifth-Rounder on the Doorstep

Tocchet has a soft spot for players who have had to work their way up a little more to make a name for themselves—Murchison, a fifth-round pick in 2021, is one of those guys.

“I love those stories,” Tocchet said. “I love, like, the 6th-round pick or the free agent or the guy that doesn’t make it to the NHL until he’s 27 and ends up making a career for himself. You root for the underdog.”

And in a locker room, he argues, underdogs matter.

“It’s good for the room,” he said. “They see a guy like that working his way up, and it puts other people on notice. That’s how you build a competitive locker room.”

The last few days have been, as Murchison puts it, a mix of adrenaline, gratitude, nerves, and reflection. There’s no tidy ending yet. No debut shift, no first NHL hit, no stat line. Just a young defenseman waiting for his name to be called again—but this time, in an NHL arena.