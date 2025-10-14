New Flyers Goalie Is Already Impressing

The Philadelphia Flyers added multiple players to their roster this off-season. Among them was goaltender Dan Vladar, as the Metropolitan Division club signed him to a two-year, $6.7 million contract in free agency.

With the Flyers needing help between the pipes, it was understandable that they signed Vladar. He was the top unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie on July 1, and the hope is that he will at least be a solid 1B goaltender for Philly this season.

Early on this season, it is fair to say that Vladar is leaving a good first impression.

In two appearances for the Flyers so far on the young season, Vladar has a 1-1-0 record, a 2.02 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage. While he lost his first start of the season to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 9, he still had a strong performance, saving 32 out of 34 shots. Then, in his most recent start on Oct. 13, he saved 24 out of 26 shots in Philadelphia's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Overall, while the Flyers are still very much in the beginning stages of their season, it is very promising to see Vladar playing well early on in the campaign. The Metropolitan Division club will be hoping that the 2015 third-round pick can continue this kind of play for them from here. If he does, the 6-foot-5 goaltender could be in for a big year.