NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Flyers' Owen Tippett

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett has been in the rumor mill this season. If the Flyers do end up shopping him this campaign, there would likely be a good amount of interest in the 26-year-old forward. He could also be a very good trade chip for the Flyers to use to improve their roster elsewhere.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could be good fits for Tippett if the Flyers decide to move him.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have been connected to Tippett this season, and it makes sense with their current situation. With the Canucks retooling and looking to get younger, Tippett could fit in very nicely on their roster. When looking at Vancouver's current forward group, Tippett could work well in their top six and power play if acquired.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have been on the hunt for forward help, so it would be understandable if they had a player like Tippett on their radar. He would instantly improve their middle six if brought in, as he would give them another much-needed scorer. The Wild are also in a position to be buyers, as they have been climbing up the standings after their shaky start to the season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins need help on the wing, and a player like Tippett could grab their attention because of it. With Tippett having multiple years left on his deal, he could be a nice fit on a Bruins team in the middle of a transition period. He would also be a clear option for their second-line right wing spot. The Bruins also have an interesting young defenseman in Mason Lohrei, who could intrigue Philly.