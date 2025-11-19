NHL Rumors: Flyers Forward Makes New Trade Board

The Philadelphia Flyers have had a solid start to the season, as they have a 9-6-3 record. While they have a point percentage of over .500, they are also seventh in the Metropolitan Division due to how well each team in the division has started the season.

Now, with the end of November almost here, one Flyers forward is starting to create some chatter as a potential trade candidate: Christian Dvorak.

Dvorak was given the No. 15 spot on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic.

"Dvorak has had a nice start to his tenure in Philadelphia, where he signed a one-year contract as a free agent in July," Johnston wrote. "That makes him a deadline asset for the Flyers to flip if they again become sellers."

If the Flyers end up making Dvorak available this season, he very well could generate interest from contenders. The 29-year-old forward has impressed early on this season, posting six goals, seven assists, 13 points, and a plus-5 rating in 18 games. Furthermore, playoff clubs are often on the hunt for help down the middle, and Dvorak would give them just that if acquired. This is especially so when noting that he has a good amount of experience.



Yet, if the Flyers continue to play well and end up jumping up the standings, they very well could elect to keep Dvorak around for the season. In fact, if he keeps performing well, the possibility of him even getting a contract extension should not be ruled out.