NHL Rumors: Flyers Forward On Latest Trade Board

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is among the players who have made Greg Wyshynski's latest trade board for ESPN.

"Is Tippett's name being out there just noise or something more palpable? His trade protection kicks in during the 2026-27 season. He makes $6.2 million annually against the cap through 2031-32. He has had three straight 20-plus goal seasons and had 19 points in the Flyers' first 28 games," Wyshynski wrote.

Tippett was included in Wyshynski's "Elite players with term tier," which included other notable names like Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames), Steven Stamkos (Nashville Predators), Ryan O'Reilly (Predators), and Connor Garland (Vancouver Canucks).

Seeing Tippett make this trade board is not necessarily surprising, as he has been the subject of trade rumors throughout this season. Even though rumored Flyers trade target Quinn Hughes is officially off the board, Tippett still has the potential to be a good trade chip for the Flyers to use to bring in another high-impact talent if they wish to.

Yet, with Tippett still being only 26 years old and having an affordable long-term deal, there would undoubtedly be some risk in the Flyers trading him. The 2017 first-round pick is a very skilled forward and still has the potential to improve further. Thus, unless Tippett was included in a trade package to bring in a legitimate star, it might make more sense for the Flyers to keep him in Philly.