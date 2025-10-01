New Philadelphia Flyers Forward Hits Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers have made another roster move, as they have placed forward Lane Pederson on waivers, PuckPedia reports.

Pederson became a Flyer this off-season after he signed a one-year deal with the Metropolian Division club in free agency. This was after he recorded five goals, seven assists, and 12 points in 18 games with the Edmonton Oilers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this past season.

Pederson last played at the NHL level during the 2022-23 season. In 27 games that season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets, the 6-foot-1 forward recorded three goals, three assists, six points, and a minus-1 rating.

In 71 career NHL games over three seasons split between the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Canucks, and Blue Jackets, Pederson has recorded four goals, seven assists, 11 points, and 38 penalty minutes.

If Pederson clears waivers, the Flyers will be able to send him down to the AHL to play for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. If he does start the year with the Phantoms, he will be a key veteran forward on their roster.