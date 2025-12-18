This Big Flyers Trade Just Keeps Getting Better

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Philadelphia Flyers made a big move.

The Flyers acquired forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick. This was after Zegras was the subject of trade rumors for multiple seasons.

There was no question that Zegras needed a change of scenery before the Ducks moved him. Now, it is certainly safe to say that Zegras getting a fresh start with the Flyers is paying off for him tremendously.

After posting 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games this past season with the Ducks, Zegras already has 14 goals and 33 points in just 32 games this season with the Flyers. With this, he has been making a massive impact for the Flyers, and he is a big reason why Philadelphia has an impressive 17-9-6 record to start the season.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Zegras is only continuing to shine as the season rolls on. The 24-year-old forward is currently on a five-game point streak, where he has recorded four goals and three assists over that span. He also has scored a goal in each of his last four games.

With the way Zegras is producing offense, it is clear that the Flyers' decision to acquire him is only continuing to get better. This is especially so when noting that they did not need to give up a ton to get him.