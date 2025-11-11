This Flyers Off-Season Move Just Keeps Looking Great

The Philadelphia Flyers made a handful of moves during the off-season. One of them was signing goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.7 million contract in free agency.

With the Flyers needing help between the pipes and Vladar being the top unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie of the summer, it made sense that Philadelphia signed him. The hope was that he could provide the Flyers with a bit more stability, as he had been a solid backup for the Calgary Flames for multiple seasons.

Yet, Vladar has been exceeding expectations in a big way for the Flyers early on this season.

Vladar has been excellent for the Flyers so far this campaign, as he has recorded a 6-3-0 record, a 2.18 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage. This included him stopping 23 out of 24 shots he faced in his most recent appearance against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 6 in Philadelphia's 3-1 win.

Vladar has also been consistent early on, as he has had a .913 save percentage or better in seven out of his nine appearances so far this season. With this, he has certainly played a role in the Flyers' strong start to the season.

If Vladar continues to perform well for the Flyers, the decision to sign him will only keep looking better.