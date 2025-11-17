TRADE: Flyers & Senators Swap Defensemen

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have traded defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Maxence Guenette.

The Flyers signed Gilbert this off-season to a one-year contract in free agency. Now, after spending a few months with the Flyers organization, he is heading back to the Senators.

Gilbert played in six games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he posted one assist, six penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he recorded six assists and 50 penalty minutes in 29 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Senators this past season.

With Guenette, the Flyers have added a younger right-shot defenseman. The 2019 seventh-round pick has yet to play this season, as he was still a restricted free agent. However, he has now signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers after being acquired.

Guenette played in 58 games this past season with the Belleville Senators, where he recorded nine goals, 14 assists, and 23 points. He has eight games of NHL experience, with his most recent appearance being during the 2023-24 season with Ottawa.