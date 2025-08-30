If rankings tell us anything, the Philadelphia Flyers may have found a key piece of their heavily debated goaltending future with goaltender Yegor Zavragin.

Zavragin, 19, has gained attention as one of the top junior-aged goalies in Europe, thanks to a breakout season split between the KHL and MHL.

That breakout season saw him climb the ranks of prospect experts around the globe, though maybe not as high as some would have expected.

For example, Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis ranked Zavragin 18th in his list of the top 25 NHL-affiliated goalie prospects ahead of the 2025-26 season, behind some KHL peers and even some 2025 draftees.

"Zavragin was one of the better junior-aged goalies in Europe last year, posting solid numbers in the KHL with HK Sochi and SKA St. Petersburg. He was then loaned back to the MHL for the playoffs and put on a clinic with some outstanding performances," said Ellis. "Zavragin is a 6-foot-2 goaltender who moves well around the net, and his glove hand is very quick, too.

"Flyers fans are excited about Zavragin, and rightfully so – especially given the up-and-down nature of Philly’s crease in recent years. He’s under contract with St. Petersburg until 2027, so there’s plenty of time for him to keep pushing for more starts and control his post-to-post movements."

The 2023 No. 87 overall pick played in a total of 43 KHL games between SKA and Sochi, posting a 20-14-3 record, a 2.50 GAA, a .917 save percentage, and four shutouts in a wildly successful rookie campaign in Russia's top hockey league.

For the sake of comparison, fellow Flyers prospect Carson Bjarnason of the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings posted similar numbers with his 22-15-3 record, .913 save percentage, 2.93 GAA, and a lone shutout over 40 games played, albeit in a weaker junior hockey league.

Throughout the 2023-24 playoffs, primarily with the lesser VHL's Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk, Zavragin delivered consistently good performances that highlighted his composure, raw technical skill, and willingness to rise to the occasion under pressure.

During that nine-game stretch, he owned a .945 save percentage with just a measly 1.60 GAA.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has the ideal frame for a modern NHL goaltender, and his strong athleticism gives him the ability to easily man the crease - a weakness amongst the current crop of Flyers goalies at the NHL level.

Many Flyers fans, already dealing with years of inconsistency in net, are understandably excited about the young goaltender's potential.

Zavragin is still under contract with SKA St. Petersburg until 2027, which allows him plenty of time to refine his game before moving into the North American game.

Some scouts have highlighted his fluid but erratic movement as an area of improvement for the future, but the foundation is there for him to develop into a reliable starter at the NHL level.

For a Flyers team still in the midst of a rebuild, Zavragin could be a light at the end of the tunnel for long-term stability at arguably the most important position on the ice. If his upward trajectory continues, the Flyers could finally be closing in on the franchise goaltender they’ve long been searching for.