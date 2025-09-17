Flyers Rookie Camp: Alex Bump Is Kicking Down The Door To The Flyers NHL Roster

The first thing you notice about Alex Bump isn’t his stride on the ice or the heavy shot that seems to explode off his stick. It’s the way he carries himself when the drills are over, helmet unbuckled, voice low and calm, a half-smile playing at the corner of his mouth.

He’s not loud. He’s not trying to sell you on anything. And yet, there’s an undeniable confidence in the way he talks about himself, a kind of easy, speaks-for-itself conviction that says: I know exactly who I am, and I know where I’m going.

That’s not always the vibe you expect from a fifth-round pick, but Bump has made a habit of reshaping expectations.

“It’s pretty cool, [but] I haven’t done my job yet,” he said when asked about being one of camp’s biggest talking points. “I’m still looking to make the team. It’s just a lot of effort and hard work, but I think I’ve put it in throughout the years. I think I’ve really earned it. I mean, I was a fifth-round pick; I wasn’t a high draft pick, so I knew I kind of had to work for it…I knew I should be here for a reason.”

It’s the kind of answer that sums him up perfectly: humble in delivery, but with a clear throughline of belief.

The Long Road From “Under the Radar” to "Undeniable"

Bump’s rise hasn’t been sudden—it’s been steady, built step by step. At Western Michigan, he carved out a role that grew into a breakout season, the kind that turns heads. The arc of his year mirrored the Broncos’ own, culminating in a National Championship, a memory he talks about with the easy appreciation of someone who knows it changed him.

“We had a great coaching staff at Western,” he explained. “They taught me how to play hockey the right way…the way they play the game, the way they teach it has really put everything into what I am as a player now.”

That championship also gave him a little ammo at camp. He’s quick to laugh when he tells the story of chirping Flyers prospect Devin Kaplan, whose Boston University squad fell short in the final.

“Yeah, I give it to [Kaplan] a little bit since we beat him in the Championship,” Bump said, grinning. “We had to make a rule, like, I can only give them one chirp a day!”

The joke lands, but underneath it is a sharper point: Bump has played—and thrived—on the biggest stage of his young career.

"It's a Big Part of Who I Am."

What sets the 21-year-old apart is that his confidence never feels performative. It’s less about big declarations and more about how naturally it comes across in conversation. Not every young player wears such unapologetic confidence well, but, for Bump, it’s inseparable from his identity as a player.

“It’s a big part of who I am,” he said. “I think you have to be confident if you want to get at this level, especially with the way I play.”

The way he plays, of course, is with the puck on his stick. He’s got the ability to create something out of nothing, to hold onto plays and force defenders into mistakes. His game is rooted in offense, but not the reckless kind—he talks just as much about earning trust defensively, about proving he can be a “200-foot player.”

“Just hold on to pucks as long as I can; coaches want to see that,” he explained. “Not give up pucks and just put pucks in the net. I think one of the things I excel at is creating offense, so I’ll try and create as much as I can. I think that’s a big part of the game is trying to carry offense and then just be reliable defensively. If you can’t do that, I don’t think you’re going to be playing at the NHL level. I’m just trying to be a legit, 200-foot player.”

It’s delivered matter-of-factly, like he’s describing what he had for breakfast. But the content is anything but casual—it’s the mindset of a player who knows exactly what coaches need to see from him, and who’s working to provide it.

Baptism by Fire

Bump got his first taste of pro hockey with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during their playoff run in the 2024-25 season. It could have been a throwaway stint, but for him, it was a deliberate step.

“I thought it was really important to not just burn a year and play one game in the NHL,” he said. “I think more games and more meaningful games are going to help more.”

That stretch also revealed a different edge to his personality. After calling the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins “soft defenders” who “don’t like to defend,” he suddenly found himself in the middle of something a little more heated.

“Maybe I crossed the line a little bit—I had to stick up for myself a little bit here and there after that,” he admitted. “But I think that’s just who I am as a person.”

Making His Case

All of that brings him to now: Flyers rookie camp, a new coaching staff, and another opportunity to force his way into the conversation.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely have to prove myself,” Bump said. “But I just do my best, put my best foot forward—I don’t think that they can’t choose me.”

The way he says it is almost disarming—relaxed, steady, not boastful in the slightest. And yet the message is clear. He’s not at camp to hang out with his friends and jet back off to Kalamazoo. He’s here to win a job in the big leagues.

“That would be a dream come true,” he said of potentially making his NHL debut. “Obviously, that’s my goal, to make the team out of camp, and I think I’m fully capable of it. I’ve been working for this my whole life.”

More Than Just a Name on a List

Every training camp has its stories, and most fade when the season begins. But Alex Bump feels different. He’s not the type to be overwhelmed by the spotlight, nor the type to blend into the background. He’s carved out a place by being true to himself: confident, competitive, and grounded.

There’s something compelling about a player who doesn’t just believe he belongs, but carries himself in a way that makes you believe it too. Whether he makes the team outright or has to take one more step along the way, Alex Bump has already ensured that when you talk about the Flyers’ future, his name isn’t just part of the list—it’s part of the conversation.