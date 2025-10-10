Islanders' Forward Suspended After Cross-Check On Penguins' Connor Dewar

The NHL has started an early crackdown on cross checks to the face.

New York Islanders' forward Jonathan Drouin has been suspended for one game following a cross check to the face of Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Connor Dewar on Thursday.

The infraction happened at the Penguins' net-front late in the third period, and the Penguins ultimately ended up the 4-3 winners.

