    Islanders' Forward Suspended After Cross-Check On Penguins' Connor Dewar

    Kelsey Surmacz
    Oct 10, 2025, 19:12
    The NHL has started an early crackdown on cross checks to the face. 

    New York Islanders' forward Jonathan Drouin has been suspended for one game following a cross check to the face of Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Connor Dewar on Thursday.

    The infraction happened at the Penguins' net-front late in the third period, and the Penguins ultimately ended up the 4-3 winners.

