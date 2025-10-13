Ben Kindel's First NHL Goal Resembled Another Penguins' Cup Legend

For those who are unaware, Pittsburgh Penguins' 18-year-old forward Ben Kindel scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The goal came on a scorching long-range wrister from the right side on the rush, and Kindel was flying. In fact, he resembled another Penguins' Stanley Cup legend who was also known for scoring goals and blowing past team defenses.

Kindel wears 81. That other guy - Phil Kessel - wore 81, too.

BEN KINDEL HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL! 🐧

Does Kindel remind you of Kessel? Let us know what you think below.

