Justin Brazeau Welcomed A New Son Thursday - And Evgeni Malkin Ensured A Welcome Gift

New Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Justin Brazeau has gotten off to a hot start with the Penguins and scored his latest of three goals Thursday against the New York Islanders.

But he had a busy personal day as well.

Earlier that day, Brazeau and his wife welcomed a new baby, Jackson. Brazeau registered the goal late in the game - which ended up being the game-winner - and linemate Evgeni Malkin knew exactly what to do after Brazeau tickled the twine.

What do you think of Brazeau's start to the season? Can he be an effective winger for Malkin throughout the season? Let us know below.

