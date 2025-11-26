Buffalo Sabres At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to end their two-game skid on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

This is the Penguins' annual Thanksgiving Eve game, which usually produces one of the best crowds of the season.

The Sabres come into this game on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games. They're still seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 9-9-4 record, but they are at least playing better as of late.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson lead the Sabres in points with 21. Thompson leads the team in goals with 12 and is pushing for a spot on the Team USA Olympic roster.

According to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, the Sabres will likely start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal. He has played in six games this season and has a 2.68 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice during the morning skate and will start in this game. This will be his first game back from injury after getting banged up during the Nov. 3 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for the rest of the lineup, Bryan Rust will play after dealing with an illness for the last couple of days. He will return to the top line with Connor Dewar and Sidney Crosby.

First-round pick Benjamin Kindel will be a healthy scratch for this game for developmental purposes. He has played a lot of hockey this season, so this is likely about giving him a break ahead of the daunting December schedule.

Ville Koivunen will return to the lineup after a 12-day absence and Tristan Broz will make his NHL debut on the third line.

Here is what the full lineup could look like, based on Tuesday's lines:

Forwards

Dewar-Crosby-Rust

Hayes-Malkin-Mantha

Koivunen-Broz-Novak

Koppanen-Lizotte-Heinen

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Graves-Dumba

Puck drop for this contest is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

