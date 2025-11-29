Toronto Maple Leafs At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the second half of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

The Penguins are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, in which they rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period. Kris Letang won the game in overtime, giving the Penguins their second-straight win. Sidney Crosby also scored two goals, and Bryan Rust scored in his second-straight game.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry had another stellar start, making 26 saves on 29 shots. He's 16th in the NHL among all goaltenders in goals saved above expected (7.7).

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Washington Capitals on Friday before they gave up four consecutive goals to lose 4-2. The Leafs have lost three of their last four games and find themselves in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11-3 record.

Star forward William Nylander missed Friday's game with an illness and it's unclear if he will be better for Saturday's game. He has been the Leafs' best player this year, compiling 11 goals and 31 points in 20 games.

The Penguins will likely start Arturs Silovs in this contest since Jarry played on Friday. Silovs has been great this season and will try to keep his strong play going.

Here were the lines that the Penguins went with on Friday:

Forwards

Hayes-Crosby-Rust

Novak-Malkin-Mantha

Heinen-Kindel-Koivunen

Koppanen-Lizotte-Dewar

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Graves-Dumba

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!