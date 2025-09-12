Are The Penguins Teasing Marc-Andre Fleury Announcement?

The Pittsburgh Penguins put out a cryptic tweet regarding former goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday.

They tweeted a video of "Fleury Flakes" with a Fleury bobblehead next to it, along with the caption, "Starting our day with a balanced breakfast." The video also shows someone pouring milk into a bowl of cereal.

Allan Walsh, Fleury's longtime agent, has been posting cryptic tweets about that video throughout the day, including one with Fleury in a Penguins' uniform.

It doesn't seem like this is by accident since Fleury spent 13 seasons with the Penguins before spending time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild. He helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups and is one of the best goaltenders in NHL history. Fleury retired following the 2024-25 season after 21 NHL seasons.

He was a fan favorite during his time in Pittsburgh and got one heck of a standing ovation when he played his final game inside PPG Paints Arena last season. The Wild came from 2-0 down to beat the Penguins 5-3 in that contest.

This could be about Fleury signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Penguins, so let's see where this goes.

